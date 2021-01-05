QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.99

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 83 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.45 million, a PE ratio of 4,554.55 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

