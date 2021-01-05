Qbao Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,507.52 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Allcoin and Coinnest. Qbao has a market cap of $128,507.52 and approximately $58,199.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin, EXX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

