QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) Shares Up 37%

QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) shares shot up 37% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG)

QHY Group provides wastewater treatment solutions in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

