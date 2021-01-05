Qitmeer 1-Day Volume Reaches $754,253.00 (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, ZB.COM, Allcoin and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $754,253.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 105.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00316499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00524852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00281258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00049929 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,698,010 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

