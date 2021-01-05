QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) (CVE:QMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) (CVE:QMX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,512,837 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 price objective on QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50.

QMX Gold Corporation, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers of the Val d'Or Mining Camp in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec.

