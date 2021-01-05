QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives $72.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.32 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

