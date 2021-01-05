QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives $72.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.93.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.32 and a beta of 0.54.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
