Quhuo Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:QH)

Quhuo’s (NYSE:QH) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 6th. Quhuo had issued 3,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $33,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Quhuo’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

QH opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Quhuo (NYSE:QH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo Limited (NYSE:QH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

