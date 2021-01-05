QuickX Protocol Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $202,904.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00341982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00024342 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.