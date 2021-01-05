Qwertycoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,473.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $921,818.60 and approximately $61,473.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

