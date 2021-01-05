RADA Electronic Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,012% compared to the typical volume of 135 put options.

RADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $406.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

