RADA Electronic Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of 631% compared to the typical volume of 488 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

