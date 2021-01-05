Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $10,690.44 and $13.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00304215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00122226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00506191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00268100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.