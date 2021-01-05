Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$667,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) Company Profile (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Marshall Lake property located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as East West Resource Corporation and changed its name to Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.

