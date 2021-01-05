Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $37,764,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $3,127,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 266,169 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 708,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 87,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

