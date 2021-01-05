Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

NYSE RJF opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

