RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,848.14

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, RealTract has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. RealTract has a market cap of $152,848.14 and $33.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00126236 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00254072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00523105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00279130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018114 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

