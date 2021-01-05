Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. 2,680,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,602. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

