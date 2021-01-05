Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI):

12/16/2020 – Maravai LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Maravai LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Maravai LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Maravai LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Maravai LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Maravai LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Maravai LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Maravai LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Maravai LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Maravai LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 16,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,663. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

