Reef Market Capitalization Hits $32.23 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Reef has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $32.23 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00346550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024837 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.