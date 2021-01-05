Refereum (RFR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.58 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $18.88 million and $4.58 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00045252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00355120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

