Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.35.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.