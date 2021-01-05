ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Trading 2.6% Higher

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a market cap of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

