Resources Connection (RGP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.67 million. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGP stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Resources Connection has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $402.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

RGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

