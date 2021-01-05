REV Group (REVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:REVG opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $554.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

