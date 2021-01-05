REV Group (REVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:REVG opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $554.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

