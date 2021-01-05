Reviewing iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF pays an annual dividend of $2.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brooks Automation pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares iShares Agency Bond ETF and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 7.23% 7.95% 6.13%

Volatility and Risk

iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iShares Agency Bond ETF and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 2 6 0 2.75

Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $64.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iShares Agency Bond ETF and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation $897.27 million 5.49 $64.85 million $1.26 52.63

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.