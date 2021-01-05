Reviewing RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of RealNetworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RumbleON and RealNetworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 RealNetworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.11%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than RealNetworks.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and RealNetworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RealNetworks -12.84% -54.00% -13.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and RealNetworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.08 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -0.83 RealNetworks $172.11 million 0.35 -$20.00 million N/A N/A

RealNetworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Risk & Volatility

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealNetworks has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc. provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its codec technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include intercarrier messaging services; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages; business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers; RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform that offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; and SAFR, a computer vision platform. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services. RealNetworks, Inc. provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels, including social media; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. It offers its software and services to consumers, mobile carriers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

