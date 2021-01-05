Richard Anthony Law Acquires 64,078 Shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) insider Richard Anthony Law purchased 64,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £83,301.40 ($108,833.81).

Richard Anthony Law also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Richard Anthony Law acquired 44,725 shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £58,142.50 ($75,963.55).

LON:PEBB opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £209.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60. The Pebble Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.69 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.42.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

