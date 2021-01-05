RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.95. RigNet shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 404,102 shares traded.

Separately, National Securities downgraded RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.36.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.16. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 121.61% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RigNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RigNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RigNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RigNet by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RigNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

