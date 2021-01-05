Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Hits $21.73 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $21.73 million and approximately $665,480.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.