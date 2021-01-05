Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHHBY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.
OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
