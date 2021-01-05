Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHHBY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at about $260,611,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,042,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 20.7% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at about $37,041,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

