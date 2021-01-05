Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.00

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 81145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.62 million and a P/E ratio of -31.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

