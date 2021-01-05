Rocket Internet SE (RKET.F) (FRA:RKET) Trading Up 0.2%

Rocket Internet SE (RKET.F) (FRA:RKET)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.48 ($25.27) and last traded at €21.44 ($25.22). Approximately 29,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.40 ($25.18).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.96 and a 200 day moving average of €19.15.

About Rocket Internet SE (RKET.F) (FRA:RKET)

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet SE (RKET.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet SE (RKET.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.