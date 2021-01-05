Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $1,646,452. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $177.63 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

