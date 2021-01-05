Rockland Trust Co. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,407 shares of company stock worth $5,346,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

MDT stock opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

