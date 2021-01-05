Rockland Trust Co. Has $538,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Danaher by 280.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,769,000 after buying an additional 386,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 596.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 251,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,558,000 after buying an additional 215,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.