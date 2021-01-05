Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $141.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

