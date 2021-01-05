Rockland Trust Co. Sells 409 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 281,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,172 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,688,000 after acquiring an additional 197,810 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

