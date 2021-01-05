Rockland Trust Co. Sells 698 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.