Royal Bank of Canada Trims Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Target Price to $27.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 112,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.