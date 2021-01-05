Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE:RCL opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

