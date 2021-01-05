Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Down 6.4%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.83. Approximately 9,949,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 1,829,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

