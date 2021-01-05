RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Holdings Increased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,400,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 67,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

