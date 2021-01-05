RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLXY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

RGLXY stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

