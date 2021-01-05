Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 14.3% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sabre by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sabre by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

