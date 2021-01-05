Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

