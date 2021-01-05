Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Sanderson Farms posted earnings of ($1.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.28 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $175.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

