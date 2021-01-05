SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Up 10.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s stock price shot up 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.43. 539,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 468,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 376.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 157,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 789.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 215,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

