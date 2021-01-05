Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,839 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sasol were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sasol by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 193.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 223.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sasol by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

SSL stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 3.46. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

