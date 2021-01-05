Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $37.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

