Scotiabank Raises Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.45.

Get Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$40.47 on Monday. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.0045407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,256,299.11.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.